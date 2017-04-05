Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow YFN Lucci Ft. PNB Rock – "Everyday We Lit" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
YFN Lucci & PNB Rock have been lit for a while on both their individual careers as well as their collaboration. join YFN Lucci & PNB Rock as they show out on their fashionable attire, luxurious boats and exotic woman during their “Lit” Boat party experience. Watch the fast life on a boat, as they express their thoughts visually giving a clear picture of what you could be doing if Everyday was Lit for you. Watch the “Everyday We lit” video below.

 

 

