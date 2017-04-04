JustAsh
Lee Daniels, What's Going On?

Posted 3 hours ago
'Empire' Series Season 2 New York Premiere

They say, kids say the darnest things. But when adults do, it’s more so alarming most times.

During a recent lecture, Lee Daniels speaks of his past, his struggles, sexuality, and how he tried to commit suicide.

“It (AIDS) wiped away all of my friends. I had no friends… It was terrifying, because we never knew whether you could drink from glasses or what it was. It was the most terrifying thing ever. And I didn’t understand why it was that I wasn’t (dead), because there were far better souls than me that were going (dying). I thought that I needed to go. And so I descended into drugs and into sexual bathhouses to die… That I don’t have AIDS is a miracle from God. I really don’t understand it, because I should have had HIV. Everybody else did.” – TJB

Speaking on any type of struggle and how you have overcome it, is always commendable. It takes phenomenal effort to discuss something that broke you down. But I’m starting to wonder, what is going on with Lee Daniels?

