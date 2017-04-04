Martin Lawrence Is Getting Married!

And dropped some BIG money on his fiancé’s ring!

“Sources connected to the couple tell us Martin worked for months with Iconic Jewels Beverly Hills to create the custom 5 carat emerald cut engagement ring. He added another carat for the band alone, which has Martin and Roberta’s initials spelled out in diamonds.

Martin popped the question Friday night to Roberta, a nurse practitioner … just a few hours after the ring was delivered to his home.” – TMZ

To place a number to this ring… He Allegedly spent nearly $500,000!

This is going to someone very special #M ❤R #proposal #love #engagementring #emeraldcutdiamond #custommade #beverlyhills #diamonds #platinum #iconicjewels #iconic_jewels A post shared by Iconic Jewels Beverly Hills (@iconic_jewels) on Apr 1, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Couldn't be happier for these two beautiful souls. It was a pleasure to be part of it! M❤R #congratulations #martinlawrence #Roberta #engagementring #iconic_jewels @effacebyroberta A post shared by Iconic Jewels Beverly Hills (@iconic_jewels) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Congrats!!

