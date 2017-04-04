JustAsh
Martin Lawrence Is Getting Married!

Martin Lawrence In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

And dropped some BIG money on his fiancé’s ring!

“Sources connected to the couple tell us Martin worked for months with Iconic Jewels Beverly Hills to create the custom 5 carat emerald cut engagement ring. He added another carat for the band alone, which has Martin and Roberta’s initials spelled out in diamonds.

Martin popped the question Friday night to Roberta, a nurse practitioner … just a few hours after the ring was delivered to his home.”  – TMZ

To place a number to this ring… He Allegedly spent nearly $500,000!

Congrats!!

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

