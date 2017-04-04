LET’S MAKEUP: Get Solange’s Monochromatic In Red Makeup Look

A monochromatic makeup look is on trend for Spring/Summer 2017. You’ve been seeing it on your favorite stars whether on the red carpet or in editorials.

At the 23rd Annual Screen Actors’ Guild Awards,goes off in this stunning Reem Acra ensemble. She pairs this see-through princess gown with a matching purplish/pink eye and mauve lip. This soft and feminine monochromatic look is a win!

Solange played up this look for her March 2017 Elle Magazine cover. While Taraji went for subtle, Solange went for bold, with a bright, bold, smokey eye and matching clothing.

We loved this red on red editorial look and show you how to take it off the pages of a magazine and straight into your daily look.

Prep your skin for product: you wouldn’t not put a basecoat on your wall, why do this with your face? Primer isn’t an option beauties, it’s a necessity. Try using Smashbox Photo Finish Primer or Cover FX Mattifying Primer , like your Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James , did for the above photo. Then, apply your favorite concealer under your eyes and any other dark spots on your face and then blend in with your favorite foundation.

Next, it’s all about the colors! For the eyes, Danielle used Maybelline The Nudes palette to highlight below my brow and fill in at the crease. Even though you are doing an entire monochromatic look, you will be using some nudes and browns, too! This palette is also under $8.00 so won’t break the bank, but definitely will be colors that you will use almost everyday.

#urbandecay #urbandecaylipstick #rocksteady #urbandecayrocksteady #redlipstick #lipstickaddiction A post shared by Kez (@genuinekez) on Aug 6, 2016 at 9:44am PDT

You want to use a pigmented eyeshadow and blush to provide maximum color and POP to your look. I used, whose eyeshadows, blushes, and lipsticks that never fail to give you color! For this look, we used eyeshadow in ‘ Warrior ,’ and blush in Girls Love Wine

I finished off with an Urban Decay Cosmetics Vice lipstick in Rock Steady. I love the cream formula and it is hydrating on yur lips!

Beauties, will you be trying this look? Tag us on Instagram on Twitter so we can see!

