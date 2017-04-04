Fasho Celebrity News
Kylie Jenner Has Dumped Tyga Again!!!

Posted 3 hours ago
Kylie Jenner and Tyga broke up.

However, this may just be another one of their breaks. In the past two years, they’ve called it quits four times. A family friend told People magazine (quote) “They tend to take little breaks all the time. Then get back together.”

They split just about this time last year. Kylie expressed disgust at his unfaithfulness (quote) “Over and over again, I can’t trust Tyga. There continues to be too many lies.”

Blac Chyna helped facilitate this break up. She publicly embarrassed Tyga for being a deadbeat dad. He’s failed to make child payments for their 4-year-old son, King Cairo.

Now with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna on the skids, the Kardashian family may have pruned the thorniest branches of their family tree. (People)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Kylie is like many teenagers. She’s finding it hard to move past her first true love.
  • She’s eight years younger, and making almost 20 million per year on LipKits.
  • Say what you will about the Kardashians, but they commit to relationships. Except for that short marriage to Kris Humphries had with Kim Kardashian.
