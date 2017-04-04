Omarosa Delays Her Wedding Amid Death Threats

Omarosa Manigualt has decided to push back her wedding day amid concerns over her personal safety since joining the Trump administration.

The former Apprentice contestant was originally set to tie the knot with Pastor John Allen Newman on March 25 at his church in Jacksonville, Florida, The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary. However, The Daily Mail reports that both Omarosa and her fiancé have received so many death threats that they have had to postpone their big day.

“She is really concerned about her safety,” a source close to Omarosa told The Daily Mail. “There have been calls, emails and social media messages from people threatening to do harm to her and she feared that she wouldn’t be protected adequately at his church in Jacksonville. So she pushed the date back and made the change.”

Supposedly, Omarosa is so shook that she invited some high profile guests to her nuptials just to ensure an extra layer of security.

“Since she moved the wedding to D.C.,” the insider dished, “she’s invited President [Donald] Trump and other senior level White House executives in an effort to make sure the secret service and extra security will be there.”

Now, as a result of adding 45 to the invite list, guests will be subject to background checks before celebrating Omarosa’s nuptials. The bride has also been turning over the more alarming threats to White House security. The stress may have also gotten to Omarosa’s bridal party as four of her original seven bridesmaids have backed out of participating in the ceremony.

But Omarosa and John aren’t just facing death threats, his congregation has also been pretty open about its opposition to their relationship. Given his political leanings, some of his church members don’t think marrying Omarosa is a good look.

“Pastor Newman is a staunch Democrat. He was even a spiritual adviser on the committee of ministers working on Hillary Clinton’s election campaign,” a tipster from The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary explained to The Daily Mail. “His church membership doesn’t like the idea of their pastor marrying this Trump advocate who bashed President Barack Obama and believe Pastor Newman is using poor judgment by becoming her husband.”

The wedding has been rescheduled for April 8, but there is no word on where it will be held at this time.

