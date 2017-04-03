The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Hip-Hop’s Greatest Times Are Right Now [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


When it comes to modern music, it can be easy to look back at the eras of the past and lament about how all the good music came out back in the day. But Headkrack makes a good point when he says that we are living in hip-hop’s greatest times.

Even if you’re not into every single thing playing on the radio, when you step back and look at what hip-hop is doing in this era as a whole, from A Tribe Called Quest‘s final album, all the way to Drake‘s latest record-breaker- and who could forget Kendrick Lamar‘s latest fire, “Humble, -some pretty amazing stuff is happening. Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Feminist Twitter Drags Kendrick Lamar For Misogynistic ‘Humble’ Lyrics

10 photos Launch gallery

Feminist Twitter Drags Kendrick Lamar For Misogynistic ‘Humble’ Lyrics

Feminist Twitter Drags Kendrick Lamar For Misogynistic ‘Humble’ Lyrics

K. Dot had the internet on fire on Thursday after dropping his new track “Humble,” with the epic visuals to go along with it. But some fans of the rapper were’nt too happy with his lyrics — feminist Twitter specifically. In the MikeWillMadeIt produced track, Kendrick rapped, “I’m so f***ing sick and tired of the photoshop, show me something natural like afros on Richard Pryor.” That didn’t sit well with some fans, who accused Dot of perpetuating misogynistic themes. Check out some of the enraged tweets below:


 

Photos