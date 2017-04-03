Why Hip-Hop’s Greatest Times Are Right Now [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When it comes to modern music, it can be easy to look back at the eras of the past and lament about how all the good music came out back in the day. But Headkrack makes a good point when he says that we are living in hip-hop’s greatest times.

Even if you’re not into every single thing playing on the radio, when you step back and look at what hip-hop is doing in this era as a whole, from A Tribe Called Quest‘s final album, all the way to Drake‘s latest record-breaker- and who could forget Kendrick Lamar‘s latest fire, “Humble, -some pretty amazing stuff is happening. Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

