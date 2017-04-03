The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Church Announcements: The 2nd Annual Senior Citizens Slap Boxing Competition [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment


In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins announces sign-ups for The 2nd Annual Senior Citizens Slap-Boxing Competition! She explains what qualifies contestants to sign up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Church Announcements on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins & Ms. Janie Kick Off Church Announcements With “Bad & Boujee” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements For Those Who Still Need To Do Their Taxes [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Kicks Off Church Announcements With Gospel Version Of “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

26 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

Continue reading Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

Bernice Jenkins , church announcements , competition , senior citizens , slap boxing

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 2 days ago
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 4 days ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 5 days ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 5 days ago
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 6 days ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 6 days ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 7 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 1 week ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 2 weeks ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 2 weeks ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 2 weeks ago
Photos