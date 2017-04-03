Wrestlemania 33 Was One To Remember!

Where all my wrestling fans at????

Wrestlemania 33 went down this weekend, and it was one to remember when it comes to John Cena and Nikki Bella.

I want to thank my always expressive "family" the @WWEUniverse for allowing me to have a #WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget! — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 3, 2017

Love is in the air!

In other wrestling news, The Undertaker is finally retiring! I’m officially old.

