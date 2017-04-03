A Louisiana Tornado Left At Least Two Dead In Storm

A mother and her young daughter died when their trailer was toppled by a tornado at Sunday morning near Lafayette, Louisiana.

The strong thunderstorm system also brought hail and the threat of flooding to the area.

According to the St. Martin Parish sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Francine Gotch and her three-year-old daughter, Neville Alexander, were killed in the storm.

At 4:30 p.m. a second tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service about 30 minutes southeast of Monroe.

Governor John Bel Edwards said in a televised statewide address, “This is a statewide weather event. Moreover, this is likely to be an all-night event. We don’t expect this weather event to leave the state of Louisiana until sometime tomorrow mid-morning.” (NBC News)