Federal Judge Rules Trump May Have Provoked Violence At Campaign Rally

Photo by

News
Home > News

Federal Judge Rules Trump May Have Provoked Violence At Campaign Rally

Judge David J. Hale says “Trump's direction to 'get 'em out of here' advocated the use of force.”

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

A federal judge rejected President Donald Trump’s defense against a lawsuit that claims he provoked violence against protesters at one of his rallies. According to NBC News, on Friday Judge David J. Hale denied the president’s free speech defense and ruled that the suit against Trump, his supporters and his campaign can move forward.

From NBC News:

Hale found ample facts supporting allegations that the protesters’ injuries were a “direct and proximate result” of Trump’s actions, and noted that the Supreme Court has ruled out constitutional protections for speech that incites violence.

“It is plausible that Trump’s direction to ‘get ’em out of here’ advocated the use of force,” the judge wrote. “It was an order, an instruction, a command.”

Plaintiffs Kashiya Nwanguma, Molly Shah and Henry Brousseau allege that they were physically attacked by several members of the audience, including Matthew Heimbach, Alvin Bamberger and an unnamed defendant they have yet to be able to identify.

The judge also decided not to dismiss the allegations that Nwanguma, a Black woman, was taunted with racial and sexist slurs during the event, reports the outlet.

According to NBC News, defense lawyers argue that their clients can’t be held accountable because the protesters should have been aware of the risk they were taking by demonstrating at the rally.

SOURCE: NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Snoop Dogg Takes A Shot At Clown Caricature Of Donald Trump In Latest Music Video

Don Cheadle Alleges Donald Trump Used N-Word

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

discrimination , Donald Trump , Judge David J. Hale , Louisville , President Trump , racism , Trump Rally

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 day ago
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 3 days ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 4 days ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 4 days ago
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 5 days ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 5 days ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 6 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 7 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 2 weeks ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 2 weeks ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 2 weeks ago
Photos