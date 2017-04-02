The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Drug-Free Lamar Odom Speaks Out On Regrets [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment


Lamar Odom is sober and fully recovered from being found collapsed in a Nevada brothel in 2015. He gave his first full interview since, and revealed that now that he is drug-free, he is full of regret.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He talked about his marriage to Khloe Kardashian, and his drug-addiction. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Is Khloe Kardashian Participating In Lamar Odom’s New Reality TV Show? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Was Khloe Kardashian Wrong To Stop Paying Rent For Lamar Odom’s Father? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Are The Kardashians Wrong For Not Taking Lamar Odom In During Rehabilitation? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

24 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/24/-3/31)

24 photos Launch gallery

24 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/24/-3/31)

Continue reading 24 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/24/-3/31)

24 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/24/-3/31)

clean , drugs , khloe kardashian , Lamar Odom , rehab , sober

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 day ago
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 3 days ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 4 days ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 4 days ago
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 5 days ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 5 days ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 6 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 7 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 2 weeks ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 2 weeks ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 2 weeks ago
Photos