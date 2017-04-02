The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Juicy Shouts Out Minnie At The Big Ass Face Awards! [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment


It’s the 2017 Big Ass Face Awards, with celebrity host Rickey Smiley! The morning show crew honors the celebrities out there and the big ass faces on them that we love. Juicy called up from the red carpet to dish about all the fabulous appearances, from Taraji P. Henson to Morgan Freeman.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Juicy also couldn’t resist taking a moment to shout out her “Little Women: Atlanta” co-star Minnie and her Big As Face! Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Tries To Punish Juicy For Laughing At Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Juicy Proved To Be Unbothered By Her Haters Yet Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Fitness Expert Maria More Gets Juicy To Do Some Squats [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It's Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

45 photos Launch gallery

It's Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

It's Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

Big Ass Face Awards , ice cube , juicy , Minnie , Missy Elliott , Rickey Smiley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 day ago
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 3 days ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 4 days ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 4 days ago
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 5 days ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 5 days ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 6 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 7 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 2 weeks ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 2 weeks ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 2 weeks ago
Photos