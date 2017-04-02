Juicy Shouts Out Minnie At The Big Ass Face Awards! [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s the 2017 Big Ass Face Awards, with celebrity host Rickey Smiley! The morning show crew honors the celebrities out there and the big ass faces on them that we love. Juicy called up from the red carpet to dish about all the fabulous appearances, from Taraji P. Henson to Morgan Freeman.
Juicy also couldn’t resist taking a moment to shout out her “Little Women: Atlanta” co-star Minnie and her Big As Face! Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
It's Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Juicy Sky
Source:Instagram
1 of 45
2. Juicy & Michael Fanning
Source:Instagram
2 of 45
3. Juicy & Kevin Laroy
Source:Instagram
3 of 45
4. Juicy & Tanya Little Womehttps://ronerickeysmileymorningshow.wordpress.com/wp-admin/options-discussion.phpn Atlanta
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
4 of 45
5. Juicy & Tanya Little Women Atlanta
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
5 of 45
6. Juicy & Tanya Little Women Atlanta
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
6 of 45
7. Juicy & Tanya Little Women Atlanta
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
7 of 45
8. Ms. Juicy, Gary With Da Tea & Tanya Little Women Atlanta
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
8 of 45
9. Ms. Juicy Is The Queen Of Atlanta Boo...
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
9 of 45
10. Juicy
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
10 of 45
11. Juicy
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
11 of 45
12. Juicy
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
12 of 45
13. Juicy
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 of 45
14. Juicy
Source:Ed Lover Show
14 of 45
15. Juicy
Source:RickyeSmileyMorningShow.com
15 of 45
16. David Mann, Juicy & Tamela Mann
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
16 of 45
17. Juicy & The Tiny Twins From "Little Women: Atlanta"
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
17 of 45
18. Juicy
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
18 of 45
19.
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Juicy On "Rickey Smiley For Real"
Source:Radio One
20 of 45
21. Juicy On "Rickey Smiley For Real"
Source:Radio One
21 of 45
22. Juicy On "Rickey Smiley For Real"
Source:Radio One
22 of 45
23. Juicy
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
23 of 45
24. Juicy
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
24 of 45
25. Juicy On "Rickey Smiley For Real"
Source:TV One
25 of 45
26. Juicy
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
26 of 45
27. T.I. & Juicy
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
27 of 45
28. Ms. Juicy & her Model friend in Miami
Source:Instagram
28 of 45
29. Ms. Juicy
Source:Instagram
29 of 45
30. Ms. Juicy w/ her hair slayed!
Source:Instagram
30 of 45
31. Juicy
Source:Reach Media
31 of 45
32. Rick Ross & Juicy
Source:RSMS
32 of 45
33. Juicy
Source:Reach Media
33 of 45
34. Juicy On Halloween
Source:RSMS
34 of 45
35. Juicy Rides The Bull!
Source:RSMS
35 of 45
36. Juicy Blows A Kiss
Source:RSMS
36 of 45
37. Rickey Smiley & Juicy With A Listener
Source:RSMS
37 of 45
38. Ms. Juicy Baby!
Source:RSMS
38 of 45
39. Juicy On "Rickey Smiley For Real" With Rickey Smiley
Source:promo
39 of 45
40. Kandi Burruss Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
40 of 45
41. Jennifer Hudson Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
41 of 45
42. Little Women Of LA Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
42 of 45
43. Tank Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
43 of 45
44. Momma Dee Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
44 of 45
45. Big Sean Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
45 of 45