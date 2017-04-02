The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Janet Hubert’s “Fresh Prince” Bitterness Isn’t Serving Her [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment


A photo surfaced of a big chunk of the cast of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunited for an event recently. The internet promptly responded with all of the feels, since the Fresh Prince is one of those TV shows that will go down in history as one of the most beloved family sit-coms to ever exist. One person who was not amused by the photo, however, was Janet Hubert, also commonly known as Dark-Skinned Aunt Viv, and the actress to originate the role before behind-the-scenes drama had her abruptly replaced by Light-Skinned Aunt Viv.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Janet has never responded warmly to anything Fresh Prince related since, and though we all wish she could have stayed on for the show’s entirety, her bitterness sure isn’t going to fix it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: 3 Good Questions About “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” Reboot [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Former “Fresh Prince” Mom Janet Hubert Calls Out Kenya Moore [VIDEO]

RELATED: Janet Hubert Slams “Fresh Prince” Reunion, Comes For Alfonso Ribeiro [POLL]

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

13 photos Launch gallery

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

Aunt Viv , Fresh Prince , janet hubert , reunion

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 day ago
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 3 days ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 4 days ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 4 days ago
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 5 days ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 5 days ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 6 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 7 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 2 weeks ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 2 weeks ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 2 weeks ago
Photos