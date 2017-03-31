The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Craig Robinson On Surviving “3 Chickens” & Other Crazy Stand-Up Competitions [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment


Comedian and Rickey Smiley‘s longtime friend Craig Robinson came through to visit the morning show studio! He talks about his comedy bit in which he sings with his keyboard, and the album he is recording with his band, “The Nasty Delicious.” He also talks about some of his upcoming projects, and working with what Headkrack calls the whole “Judd Apatow crew,” on “Sausage Party” and other films.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Craig talks about touring with his band in Australia, and where he got his comedy career started. He recalls some of the crazy stand-up hurdles he has had to conquer, including getting chickens thrown at him during a set. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: The Craziest Thing Craig Robinson Did For Love [VIDEO] 

RELATED: Can Craig Robinson Get Elmo To “Do It For The Vine?” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Mo’Nique Reveals If She’ll Return To Stand-Up Comedy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Comedy , Craig Robinson , morning show , Rickey Smiley , stand-up

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Craig Robinson On Surviving “3 Chickens” & Other Crazy Stand-Up Competitions [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 11 hours ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 1 day ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 1 day ago
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 2 days ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 2 days ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 3 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 4 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 1 week ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 1 week ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 1 week ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 1 week ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 1 week ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 1 week ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 1 week ago
Photos