News
Home > News

Mother Faces Charges After Confronting Her Daughter’s Enemy With An Axe And A Gun

...and doing much more.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

Empty desks in classroom

Source: Hill Street Studios / Getty


One Miami woman took the term “overprotective mother” to a whole new level. Ernstlatta LaFrance is facing various charges for retaliating against a teen girl who fought her daughter.

Everything started when LaFrance’s daughter got into a scuffle with a group of girls at a county fair. Following the incident, 30-year-old LaFrance, her daughter, and LaFrance’s friend, Erlisa Evans, 28, rolled up to Carol City Senior High School on Monday during dismissal and confronted her daughter’s adversary, according to police.

LaFrance went on to knock a cell phone out the teen girl’s hand, then she struck her multiple times. When the teen later showed up to LaFrance’s town house with some friends to recuperate her phone, the mother yet again unleashed her wrath. LaFrance used an axe to destroy the victim’s car and she broke the teen’s middle finger with a stick, according to an officer. After all of this, Evans stepped outside and fired three shots into the air.

Things didn’t end there. LaFrance then took the liberty to post a video of her fight on Facebook, warning those “messing with her daughter to beware,” according to an officer. “The defendant also bragged on Facebook telling the victim that suffering two black eyes [that] was not the end and she would use a gun,” said the officer.

LaFrance now faces charges of strong-armed robbery, child abuse, and aggravated battery. Evans also faces charges — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and firing a gun in public. LaFrance was being held Wednesday in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $38,000 bond.

 

Fight , high school , School

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Mother Faces Charges After Confronting Her Daughter’s Enemy With An Axe And A Gun

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 1 day ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 1 day ago
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 2 days ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 2 days ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 3 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 4 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 1 week ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 1 week ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 1 week ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 1 week ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 1 week ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 1 week ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 1 week ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 1 week ago
Photos