The Illegal Writing On The Wall

An Ohio man’s attempt at a romantic marriage proposal landed him in jail instead of at the altar.

The owner of a shopping center called police to report an act of vandalism. Someone had spray-painted the side of a building with a message that read, “Michelle Marry Me I love you 3-17-17 Familia” and added a red heart. A couple of days later, police received an anonymous tip from a caller who named 24-year-old Kyle Stump as someone who had recently gotten engaged to a woman named Michelle.

Police looked into Stump and found a handwritten statement from him that they compared to the writing on the wall. It looked like a match, so they called him down to the station, where he admitted to the illegal proposal. He was charged with criminal mischief. But on the bright side, Michelle said yes. (Fox News)

Fasho Thoughts:

So he’ll pay whatever fine he has to and then move on with a great story to share with his kids someday.

Whatever happened to just proposing in private?

Did you have a public marriage proposal? Tell us about it.