‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against Ex Matt Jordan

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against Ex Matt Jordan

This messy relationship continues to get even messier.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

If you’ve been following the relationship drama surrounding Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her on-again, off-again…and on-again, off-again boyfriend Matt Jordan, you know that there is always some outlandish accusations and situations that the former couple find themselves in.

Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty


This time Kenya Moore appears to have officially had enough of her ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan because she just filed a restraining order against him to keep him away from her for good. According to TMZ, everything came to a head when Moore said that Jordan allegedly threatened her by telling a mutual friend that “she [would] get what she deserves.”

The full details of the restraining order are below:

Kenya Moore says she’s had to dodge up to 30 phone calls a day from her ex-BF, Matt Jordan, so she went to court to get protection. In legal docs, Kenya says Matt threatened her last week, after she blocked his harassing calls.

The couple broke up after a nightmare vacation last year in Mexico, which Kenya mentions in her request for a restraining order. She adds Matt kicked in a hotel door and threw her suitcase in the driveway after they got back.

Last week, she [said] things haven’t gotten any better since [that infamous Mexico altercation] last summer. The judge granted her the restraining order which requires Matt to stay 200 yards away from Kenya, and stop all harassing or intimidating behavior toward her or her family.

This is definitely not the first time that Matt Jordan has faced issues with the law, as the reality star was arrested four times in 2016 on a variety of charges.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2933819/mary-j-blige-divorce-angie-martinez/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2933831/brooklyn-cop-faces-disciplinary-action-after-tweeting-black-lives-matter/

Celebrity Couples , celebrity news , Entertainment News , Kenya Moore , matt jordan , real housewives of atlanta , reality tv news , RHOA , TV news

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading ‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against Ex Matt Jordan

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 4 hours ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 5 hours ago
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 1 day ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 1 day ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 2 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 3 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 1 week ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 1 week ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 1 week ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 1 week ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 1 week ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 1 week ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 1 week ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 1 week ago
Photos