Why Trey Songz Can’t Say He Started Nicki Minaj’s Career [EXCLUSIVE]



Trey Songz and Nicki Minaj have been sort of beefing ever since Remy Ma claimed the two slept together on her diss track, “ShETHER.” When Trey laughed off the accusation instead of flat-out denying it, Nicki Minaj took issue with that. And then Trey took issue with her taking issue.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Trey then claimed in an interview that he was the one that really put her on with their 2010 hit, “Bottoms Up.” Nicki turned right around and checked him for that real quick- and won that battle right away. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Beer: Why Trey Songz Wants An Apology From Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Trey Songz Almost Got Arrested [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj’s Diss Track Is Too Little Too Late [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: