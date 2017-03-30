Why Trey Songz Can’t Say He Started Nicki Minaj’s Career [EXCLUSIVE]

Trey Songz and Nicki Minaj have been sort of beefing ever since Remy Ma claimed the two slept together on her diss track, “ShETHER.” When Trey laughed off the accusation instead of flat-out denying it, Nicki Minaj took issue with that. And then Trey took issue with her taking issue.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Trey then claimed in an interview that he was the one that really put her on with their 2010 hit, “Bottoms Up.” Nicki turned right around and checked him for that real quick- and won that battle right away. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Gary’s Beer: Why Trey Songz Wants An Apology From Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Trey Songz Almost Got Arrested [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj’s Diss Track Is Too Little Too Late [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
19 photos Launch gallery
1. T.I. #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
1 of 19
2. #CincinnatiSummerJam DJ Drama in the house!
Source:Instagram
2 of 19
3. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
3 of 19
4. Dae Dae x DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
4 of 19
5. Migos
Source:Radio One
5 of 19
7. TI #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
7 of 19
8. #cincinnatisummerjam Jade West
Source:Instagram
8 of 19
9. #Currentsituation
Source:Instagram
9 of 19
10. #CincinnatiSummerJam artists already hitting the stage! Showing up and showing out! #WizNation
Source:Instagram
10 of 19
11. Migos #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
11 of 19
12. #CincinnatiSummerJam
Source:Instagram
12 of 19
13. #CincinnatiSummerJam
Source:Instagram
13 of 19
14. #CincinnatiSummerJam #BehindTheScenes
Source:Instagram
14 of 19
15. Wiz crew at #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
15 of 19
16. T.I.
Source:Radio One
16 of 19
17. 2 Chainz
Source:Radio One
17 of 19
18. DJ J Dough X Jeezy X DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
18 of 19
19. Migos #CincinnatiSummerJam
Source:Instagram
19 of 19