Why The Fetty Wap Robbery Is A Sticky Situation [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
When Fetty Wap was in his old stomping ground of Patterson, New Jersey, he was the victim of robbery and the subject of an armed scuffling involving multiple guns. When news of this first came out, it seemed to be simple enough, especially when one of the assailants outed himself on Instagram.

But now, things look like they’re a little more complicated than the first seemed. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos