Why The Fetty Wap Robbery Is A Sticky Situation [EXCLUSIVE]

When Fetty Wap was in his old stomping ground of Patterson, New Jersey, he was the victim of robbery and the subject of an armed scuffling involving multiple guns. When news of this first came out, it seemed to be simple enough, especially when one of the assailants outed himself on Instagram.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
But now, things look like they’re a little more complicated than the first seemed. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: How Fetty Wap’s Attacker Snitched On Himself [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Fetty Wap Was Dragged On Twitter [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Why Fetty Wap Isn’t The Only Rapper Who Should Perform At Nancy Reagan’s Funeral [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
19 photos Launch gallery
1. T.I. #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
1 of 19
2. #CincinnatiSummerJam DJ Drama in the house!
Source:Instagram
2 of 19
3. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
3 of 19
4. Dae Dae x DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
4 of 19
5. Migos
Source:Radio One
5 of 19
7. TI #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
7 of 19
8. #cincinnatisummerjam Jade West
Source:Instagram
8 of 19
9. #Currentsituation
Source:Instagram
9 of 19
10. #CincinnatiSummerJam artists already hitting the stage! Showing up and showing out! #WizNation
Source:Instagram
10 of 19
11. Migos #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
11 of 19
12. #CincinnatiSummerJam
Source:Instagram
12 of 19
13. #CincinnatiSummerJam
Source:Instagram
13 of 19
14. #CincinnatiSummerJam #BehindTheScenes
Source:Instagram
14 of 19
15. Wiz crew at #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
15 of 19
16. T.I.
Source:Radio One
16 of 19
17. 2 Chainz
Source:Radio One
17 of 19
18. DJ J Dough X Jeezy X DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
18 of 19
19. Migos #CincinnatiSummerJam
Source:Instagram
19 of 19