Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

NYPD Cop Under Fire For ‘Black Lives Matter’ Post On Social Media

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment
Creative - iPhone App Icon

Source: Hoch Zwei / Getty

If found guilty, Officer Gwendolyn Bishop could lose up to 30 vacation days and also faces a year of probation.

 

Gwendolyn Bishop, a Black cop with the New York Police Department, faces disciplinary action after she tweeted “#Blacklivesmatter,” in response to a gun alert from her precinct.

“Sad day for the 76th Pct. #Blacklivesmatter,” she wrote in response to the 76th precinct’s tweet on February 17.

The department’s original tweet remains but the replies to Bishop’s post have been deleted, along with Bishop’s account.

Bishop claims she sent the post out by mistake–telling her superiors in a departmental trial on Tuesday that she meant to tweet  “Blue Lives Matter,” but instead became a victim of auto-correct. Her attorney John Tynan pointed out that she posted the comment three times previously using the hashatag #bluelivesmatter.

“I vaguely remember the tweets,” she said to Commissioner David Weisel, according to the Daily News. “If I had to guess, there were a lot of changes in my precinct about shifts being switched, but it had nothing to do about this gun arrest.”

Bishop, a four and a half-year veteran of the NYPD, patrols the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Red Hook, Carroll’s Gardens and Cobble Hill under the 76th precinct.

If found guilty, Bishop could lose up to 30 vacation days and face a year of probation, the outlet reports.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

RELATED LINKS:

White Supremacist Stabber Came to NYC To Kill Black Men, NYPD Says

Wells Fargo Rejects Baltimore Teacher’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Debit Card

Former Chicago Cop Blames Black Lives Matter For City’s High Murder Rate

 

ARTICLE FROM: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of the New York Daily News and HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Hoch Zwei, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

26 photos Launch gallery

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

Continue reading St. Patrick’s Day with WZAK’s Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

Black Lives Matter , brooklyn , nypd , social media , Twitter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 16 hours ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 17 hours ago
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 2 days ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 2 days ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 3 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 4 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 1 week ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 1 week ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 1 week ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 1 week ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 1 week ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 1 week ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 1 week ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 1 week ago
Photos