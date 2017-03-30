This is How Much Money Companies Paid Ohio Republicans to Sell Off Your Privacy

This week congress voted to allow internet service providers to sell off your browser history and app usage data without your explicit permission.

The grand total? $455,250 is the price all of our Ohio representatives collectively sold off your right to keep your weird Internet history to yourself.

Below are campaign contributions that came from the last election cycle (2016) from telecom companies and individual employees of telecom companies. (We’re referencing only Republicans here because only Republicans voted in favor of this bill.)

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman $89,350 U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (5th District, Bluffton) $91,000 U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson (6th District, Salem) $56,500 U.S. Rep. Patrick Tiberi (12th District, Worthington) $53,250 U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (16th District, Wadsworth) $48,000 U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers (15th District, Lancaster) $27,000 U.S. Rep. Steven Chabot (1st District, Cincinnati) $25,500 U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (4th District, Bucyrus) $24,750 U.S. Rep. David Joyce (14th District, Russell Township) $16,500 U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (2nd District, Cincinnati) $9,400 U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs (7th District, Ashland) $8,000 U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (1oth District, Dayton) $6,000 Read more at ClevelandScene.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: