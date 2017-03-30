Music
RHOA’s Kenya Moore Wants Matt Jordan to Legally Stay Away From Her

Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty


On Wednesday, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore took out a temporary restraining order against her former boyfriend, Matt Jordan.

In a petition to Fulton County Superior Court, Moore wrote that she was in “reasonable fear” for her life, especially because Jordan has been allegedly stalking her since an incident last May in which he broke down a door.

“Upon returning to Atlanta, … Respondent entered Petitioner’s residence unannounced and threw all of Petitioner’s items from her suitcase outside onto the driveway while cursing at Petition. Petitioner called 911 but Respondent fled before police arrived,” the petition reads, according to the AJC.

And in August, Jordan “broke a garage door glass window and the rear window of [Moore’s] vehicle and [Jordan] was seen on video spray painting some of the home security cameras.”

