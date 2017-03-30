News
Home > News

Watch Angela Rye Drag Joe Walsh For Being A ‘Bigot’

The read of the year.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

angela rye

Source: Larry French / Getty


Angela Rye held nothing back while slamming radio host Joe Walsh for saying the bar had been “lowered” for former President Barack Obama because he’s Black.

During a debate on CNN, the political commentator repeatedly called Walsh a “bigot,”asking, “Did you or did you not say that the standard was lower because he was Black?” When Walsh replied that he “absolutely” had, Rye said, “That’s what makes you a bigot, Joe.”

She continued, “I am tired of people telling me that Black people are beneath a standard when we have to be twice as good all the time. I’m not interested in having a dialogue with someone like Joe, who has demonstrated a propensity towards bigotry, and he did that on Twitter yesterday, in 140 characters or less.” As much as he tried to rebuttal, Walsh couldn’t get a word in as Angela Rye read him his rights.


Check out the intense exchange above.

 

 

Angela Rye , bigot , CNN , joe walsh , race

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Watch Angela Rye Drag Joe Walsh For Being A ‘Bigot’

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 1 day ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 1 day ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 2 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 3 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 1 week ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 1 week ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 1 week ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 1 week ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 1 week ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 1 week ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 1 week ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 1 week ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 1 week ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 1 week ago
Photos