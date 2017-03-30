Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingLive Mike Will Made It Ft Big Sean – “On The Come Up” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 24 mins ago
Mike Will Made It is unloading music and visuals in a super fast pace. The Ear Drummers front man Mike Will Made It taps Good Music Family Big Sean for his “On The Come Up” track, taking one the lead as one of the most popular songs on Mike Will Made It’s Ransom 2 project. The Visual takes place in Los Angeles as Mike Will  and Sean Don take on the city of angels and display some of the fight that different local neighborhoods deal with against the police in their area. Watch Mike Will Made It & Big Sean “On The Come Up” video below.

 

 

Continue reading #SharifDKingLive Mike Will Made It Ft Big Sean – "On The Come Up" (Video)

Photos