Man Charged With 2 Counts of Murder Linked To Fetty Wap

Things aren’t looking too good when it comes to the Fetty Wap 1738 squad. When it comes to the recent shooting in Paterson, when Fetty was robbed, the event has now been tied back to a label rep of his.
“Sylvester Huffin was charged Monday with 2 counts of first degree attempted murder, as well as 3 other weapons charges. On his social media Huffin says he’s an executive manager at Fetty’s label, RGF Productions.
Law enforcement sources tell us Huffin is the alleged gunman who accidentally shot himself in the thigh during the shootout. We’re also told detectives went to interview Huffin at the hospital he checked himself into that night, and surveillance footage appears to show him as the shooter.” – TMZ
Don’t think this will end too well.
