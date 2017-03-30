Fasho Celebrity News
Is Mariah Carey A Suga Mommy???

Posted 6 hours ago
Mariah Carey has slipped into full-on sugar mommy mode, according to friends who worry that she’s wasting millions on boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. He’s a 33-year-old dancer who has been onstage with her since 2006.

According to Radar Online, in the wake of her broken engagement to billionaire James Packer, Carey is spending a fortune on fun with Bryan. Her management team is extremely worried about it.

A source told the site, “She pays his rent, which is several thousand dollars a month, and she likes being his sugar mama because she knows that it will keep him coming back for more, Mariah has also completely gutted Bryan’s wardrobe and replaced it with designer threads worth tens of thousands of dollars. She pays for every single thing they do together!”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • She’s worth hundreds of millions, let her have some fun.
  • Girl better be careful – if she keeps up with the lip synching and canceled tours, she won’t be rich forever.
  • She should save her cash for when she’s old and might really need to pay for companionship.
Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Photos