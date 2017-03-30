Angela Rye READS Joe Walsh LIKE NO OTHER!

When it comes to double standards there isn’t a secret that men typically get paid more than women, we as a nation still battle with racial tensions, barriers, and more. BUT Angela sets the record straight when it comes to Joe Walsh and comments made President Trump vs. President Obama.

“It all started in Twitter yesterday when Joe Walsh completely misconstrued and mischaracterized Angela’s comments on CNN in regards to how President Obama had to be ‘the next best thing to Jesus’ to be a successful President.”

.@angela_rye: "Barack Obama was the next best thing to Jesus." Huh? Angela, that's why u can't be taken seriously. https://t.co/MGIeQNddr0 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 28, 2017

Try again, you LAME! You guys STAY TWISTING WORDS! https://t.co/WYjgCFWOMw — a. rye✊🏾 (@angela_rye) March 28, 2017

This is why you served ONE term in the house, playboy. You're listening skills? Wack. Reading comprehension? More wack. #trollELSEWHERE https://t.co/HaC4O2pOI2 — a. rye✊🏾 (@angela_rye) March 28, 2017

Wow, @angela_rye absolutely went off on Joe Walsh about the double standard that exists when it comes to Obama vs. Trump. pic.twitter.com/Sruf5ZVKXa — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 29, 2017

140 characters or less lol!!! Go A’HEADDD ANGELA!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: