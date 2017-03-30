JustAsh
Angela Rye READS Joe Walsh LIKE NO OTHER!

What Will It Take To End Unequal Treatment Of Blacks By The Police

When it comes to double standards there isn’t a secret that men typically get paid more than women, we as a nation still battle with racial tensions, barriers, and more. BUT Angela sets the record straight when it comes to Joe Walsh and comments made President Trump vs. President Obama.

“It all started in Twitter yesterday when Joe Walsh completely misconstrued and mischaracterized Angela’s comments on CNN in regards to how President Obama had to be ‘the next best thing to Jesus’ to be a successful President.”

140 characters or less lol!!! Go A’HEADDD ANGELA!

