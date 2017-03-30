Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho The Blac Chyna, Tyga & Rob Kardashian Love Triangle Continues!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

We have more info on the drama going on between Blac Chyna, Tyga and Rob Kardashian and, well, it’s complicated.

Sources close to the family say Chyna lost it after she heard Tyga was going around telling people she wanted to get back with him. She apparently learned this info from baby daddy number-two, Rob Kardashian. Chyna was reportedly mad because she barely even talks to Tyga.

Meanwhile, other parties say Tyga misinterpreted a call from Chyna asking to pay for their son King’s nannies and thought she wanted to talk about more than just co-parenting. He then apparently shared this info with Rob Kardashian and it made its way back to her. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • All three of them need to go to relationship or couples counseling.
  • You can’t have a Kardashian in your life without at least a little drama.
  • Loose lips sink ships.
  • It’s all a bunch of he-said, she-said. Who really knows what went on behind closed doors — certainly not the tabloids trusting random anonymous sources.
  • Tyga seems determined to prove he’s not really broke by driving around Beverly Hills in a yellow Ferrari.
  • If you were Chyna, would you be cool with your children’s fathers talking to and hanging out with one another behind your back?
