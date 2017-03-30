WTFasho The Blac Chyna, Tyga & Rob Kardashian Love Triangle Continues!!!

We have more info on the drama going on between Blac Chyna, Tyga and Rob Kardashian and, well, it’s complicated.

Sources close to the family say Chyna lost it after she heard Tyga was going around telling people she wanted to get back with him. She apparently learned this info from baby daddy number-two, Rob Kardashian. Chyna was reportedly mad because she barely even talks to Tyga.

Meanwhile, other parties say Tyga misinterpreted a call from Chyna asking to pay for their son King’s nannies and thought she wanted to talk about more than just co-parenting. He then apparently shared this info with Rob Kardashian and it made its way back to her. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts: