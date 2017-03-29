HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Mel B. A Gold Platter In This Jumpsuit?

Spice Girls member Mel B. appeared on the red carpet for the TV show America’s Got Talent last night in Pasadena. The 41-year-old was wearing a blazing gold jumpsuit with detailed sequin design and black stripes by Nadine Merabi.

The curve hugging jumpsuit had a sexily plunging neckline and gave an Egyptian gold and black theme with the shiny belt design around her waist.Mel wore the jumpsuit with cute hoop earrings and had her tresses pulled back into a stylish ponytail. She also had on some black pointed heels to complete her look for being one of the judges for the popular TV show.

Did Mel hit the mark with this golden jumpsuit? Is her look Haute or Naught? You tell us by voting below!

Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte

Mel B Is Offering $5K For Anyone Who Can Help Her Find Robber

Mel B Is One Of Simon Cowell’s Biggest Mistakes