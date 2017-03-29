You Won’t Believe What This Black NYPD Cop Got In Trouble For Tweeting

#blacktwitter NYPD cop in hot water over ‘Black Lives Matter’ post https://t.co/Dy1cxbjWF0 pic.twitter.com/yVlEuorY3E — Is It Just Us (@isitjustus2) March 29, 2017

In this day and age when racial tension and issues with the police are at an all time high, often times people are forced to choose sides. One Brooklyn cop learned that the hard way after she replied to a department Twitter post with the hash tag “Blacklivesmatter.”

The New York Daily News reports that Officer Gwendolyn Bishop, who is Black, was hit with departmental charges for inappropriately writing on the 76th Precinct Twitter page, when she replied to a February 17, 2016, post about a gun arrest in her precinct by an NYPD Special Ops team.

The four and a half-year veteran tweeted, “Sad day for the 76th Pct. #Blacklivesmatter.” After being confronted about the post shortly after, Bishop told her superiors that she didn’t remember replying to the post and that she rarely uses Twitter. “I vaguely remember the tweets. If I had to guess, there were a lot of changes in my precinct about shifts being switched, but it had nothing to do about this gun arrest,” she told Commissioner David Weisel.

On Tuesday, when pressed at her departmental trial, she said she meant to write #Bluelivesmatter instead and blamed her phone’s autocorrect for the mishap. Bishop’s attorney even noted that she posted the comment three times, using #bluelivesmatter in two of them. Department heads also accused Bishop of disrespecting superior officers and violating departmental rules by taking a break without informing a superior.

Officials say that if found guilty of all the violations, Bishop could lose up to 30 vacation days and be put on a year probation. Thoughts?



