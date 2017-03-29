The Disturbing Trend That Has Affected MLK, Muhammad Ali & Colin Kaepernick [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

While, filling in for Jeff Johnson, Warren Ballentine breaks down how black America’s most cherished leaders tend to lose the support of the black community at some point in their lives. He talks about the similarities between the careers of Martin Luther King Jr, Muhammad Ali and Colin Kaepernick, who has been using his successful NFL career to take a stance to make a difference.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

