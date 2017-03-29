The Disturbing Trend That Has Affected MLK, Muhammad Ali & Colin Kaepernick [EXCLUSIVE]

While, filling in for Jeff Johnson, Warren Ballentine breaks down how black America’s most cherished leaders tend to lose the support of the black community at some point in their lives. He talks about the similarities between the careers of Martin Luther King Jr, Muhammad Ali and Colin Kaepernick, who has been using his successful NFL career to take a stance to make a difference.
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King’s Most Riveting Quotes
1. On Progress
2. On Faith
3. On Living A Giving Life
4. On Injustice
5. On Being Alive
6. On Living
7. On Being A Man
8. On Playing Your Position
9. On Salvation
10. On The Laws He Sought To Change
11. On Altruism
12. On Truth & Unconditional Love
13. On Doing Great Things
14. On Communication & Fear
15. On Forgiveness
16. On Ignorance
17. On Riots
18. On Love
19. On Oneness
21. On Doing The Right Thing
23. On Hope
24. On Love
25. On Injustice
26. On His Dream, That’s Now A Reality…Sort Of…
