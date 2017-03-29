The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Do We Stand For Colin Kaepernick Like He Stands For Us? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment


Warren Ballentine broke down the NFL’s attitude toward Colin Kaepernick, and the fact that he is still unsigned despite his skill level. He explained that media and even NFL fan’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick as a result of his protest mirrors the way that figures like Martin Luther King Jr, and Muhammad Ali were viewed not just be the media, but by his own people, who believed the media.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Attorney and mentor to Rickey Smiley, Robert Glennen III, also joined the conversation. He spoke about exactly why the NFL’s response to Kaepernick’s protest has been what it is, and what we can do in response. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: The Disturbing Trend That Has Affected MLK, Muhammad Ali & Colin Kaepernick [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Colin Kaepernick’s Protest Of The National Anthem Inspired Chris Brown & Others [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is It Too Soon To Say That Colin Kaepernick Is Being Blackballed? [EXCLUSIVE]

boycott , Colin Kaepernick , NFL , protest , Robert Glennen III , Warren Ballentine

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 18 hours ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 2 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 6 days ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 6 days ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 7 days ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 7 days ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 7 days ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 7 days ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 7 days ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 7 days ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 7 days ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 1 week ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 1 week ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 1 week ago
Photos