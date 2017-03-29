The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Bernice Jenkins Kicks Off Church Announcements With Gospel Version Of “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Before Bernice Jenkins delivered the church announcements to the body, she decided to kick off the festivities with a spirited gospel version of Beyonce‘s “Love On Top.”

Click on the audio player to hear Bernice’s uplifting new version of the song in this exclusive clip from the Church Announcements on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

You know her from Rickey Smiley's stand up comedy, prank calls, TV show and radio show, but here's a closer look at your favorite church lady.

Photos