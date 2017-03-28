How Fetty Wap’s Attacker Snitched On Himself [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This past weekend, Fetty Wap was robbed in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey. A visit to the deli resulted in a scuffle, with guns drawn and shots fired. Fetty Wap’s chain was also stolen during the incident.

At first, there wasn’t much information about the incident available. But after a guy named Raheam “Fuzz” Thomas posted a pretty incriminating photo of himself on Instagram, he was arrested. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

