Bruce Willis in Cleveland Filming For a New Movie

CLEVELAND – Leading up to the Cleveland Film Festival, Cleveland has been getting a lot of traffic from filmmakers and actors alike. Most recently, Matthew McConaughey was spotted in Cleveland filming his movie White Boy Rick. Joining him in Cleveland is Bruce Willis for his role in a movie called Acts of Violence.

Willis started filming on Monday and will stay in Cleveland for several weeks to shoot the film. Directed by Brett Donowho, the movie follows two brothers who infiltrate a notorious human trafficking ring to save a loved one.

