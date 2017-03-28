News
Rachel Dolezal Doesn’t Identify As African American…

Watch her explanation.

Once again, Rachel Dolezal‘s racial politics are up for question as she promotes her new memoir In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World. She made a stop at NBC’s The Today Show, where she clarified that she claims “Black,” not “African-American.”

When Savannah Guthrie asked Dolezal about her belief that she’s apart of the African American community despite being born to White parents, Dolezal insisted, “I don’t identify as African American, I identify as Black.” She further said, “I am part of the Pan-African diaspora and I definitely feel like in America, even though race is a social construct and we’ve acknowledged this in academia and in science there still is a line drawn in the sand. There’s still our sides. Politically, there’s a Black side and a White side and I stand unapologetically on the Black side.”

Dolezal also talked about her recent name change, saying, “I really felt like I needed to change my legal name in order to be seen for my qualifications and experience rather than just seen for the tabloid publicity that I got in 2015.” She elaborated, “When applying for a job, people were just seeing ‘Rachel Dolezal’ and not paying attention to the wide ranging experience and qualifications that I do have.” You can watch a clip from her interview below.

