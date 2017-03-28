News & Gossip
Did The Migos Betray ILoveMakonnen???

In early February Migos’ sudden rise to pop notoriety – [off the success “Bad and Boujee” enjoyed] – hit a bump in the road, when they were criticized over comments they made during a Rolling Stone interview, that were taken by many to be homophobic. The magazine’s reporter had been getting the group’s thoughts on some of their fellow up and coming artists out of Atlanta, when iLoveMakonnen’s name [and news of him having been received by fans after coming out of the closet] came up for conversation. “They supported him?” Quavo was reported as saying, before Offset was noted as having added, “That’s because the world is f***ed up.” Read More.

