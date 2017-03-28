JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Pharrell’s Life Story Is Becoming a Musical!

Written By: justash

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment
PlayStation2 and Nelly Celebrate 2002 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

We all will be able to take a look in the musical genius’s mind with this musical depiction of his life growing up in VA Beach, VA! I don’t know about you, but wouldn’t you LOVEEE to see a visual of how his beautiful mind continued to progress. From the early days, meeting Chad, N.E.R.D, The Neptunes, and more. The musical is titled, “Atlantis.”

“Producer Gil Netter and Williams took the pitch out to the studios a few weeks ago, engendering simmering interest as studios watched Lionsgate enjoy massive success with La La Land and coveted their own musical number. Fox finally nabbed it last week.

Michael Mayer, known for his Broadway work on Spring Awakening, for which he won a Tony Award, and American Idiot, is attached to direct. Martin Hynes, who is currently writing Toy Story 4, is attached to write Atlantis.

Williams and Mimi Valdes will produce via their I Am Other banner and Gil Netter is producing for Netter Productions.

Williams was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He’s had a notable career as a singer-songwriter and music producer, and has won 10 Grammy Awards. He produced soul, hop-hop and R&B music with Chad Hugo under the name The Neptunes for many of the industry’s top recording artists, and performed as the lead vocalist in the band N*E*R*D. He also released the solo albums In My Mind (2006) and Girl (2014).”  – THR 

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

ashmac , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , musical , Pharrell , pharrell williams , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Pharrell’s Life Story Is Becoming a Musical!

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 1 day ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 5 days ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 5 days ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 6 days ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 6 days ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 6 days ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 6 days ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 6 days ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 6 days ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 6 days ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 7 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 7 days ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 7 days ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 1 week ago
Photos