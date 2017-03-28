Pharrell’s Life Story Is Becoming a Musical!

We all will be able to take a look in the musical genius’s mind with this musical depiction of his life growing up in VA Beach, VA! I don’t know about you, but wouldn’t you LOVEEE to see a visual of how his beautiful mind continued to progress. From the early days, meeting Chad, N.E.R.D, The Neptunes, and more. The musical is titled, “Atlantis.”

“Producer Gil Netter and Williams took the pitch out to the studios a few weeks ago, engendering simmering interest as studios watched Lionsgate enjoy massive success with La La Land and coveted their own musical number. Fox finally nabbed it last week.

Michael Mayer, known for his Broadway work on Spring Awakening, for which he won a Tony Award, and American Idiot, is attached to direct. Martin Hynes, who is currently writing Toy Story 4, is attached to write Atlantis.

Williams and Mimi Valdes will produce via their I Am Other banner and Gil Netter is producing for Netter Productions.

Williams was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He’s had a notable career as a singer-songwriter and music producer, and has won 10 Grammy Awards. He produced soul, hop-hop and R&B music with Chad Hugo under the name The Neptunes for many of the industry’s top recording artists, and performed as the lead vocalist in the band N*E*R*D. He also released the solo albums In My Mind (2006) and Girl (2014).” – THR

