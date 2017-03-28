SharifDKingLive Shorty Ft. Juvenile Kidd Kidd – “I Might” (Video)

New Orleans Native Shorty has built a solid reputation with his single “I Might” in his hometown. Then came the assistance of Juvenile And Kidd Kidd which gave Shorty the co sign as artist to push the next step. Although the song has been growing rapidly the visual was needed. Shorty has took upon himself to create the party in his “I Might” video not to mention the luxurious woman and money thrown while showing off the fast life. Watch the “I Might ” video below.

