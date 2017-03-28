Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingLive Shorty Ft. Juvenile Kidd Kidd – “I Might” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 5 mins ago
Leave a comment

New Orleans Native Shorty has built a solid reputation with  his single “I Might” in his hometown. Then came the assistance of  Juvenile And Kidd Kidd which gave Shorty the co sign as artist to push the next step. Although the song has been growing rapidly the visual was needed. Shorty has took upon himself to create the party in his “I Might” video not to mention the luxurious woman and money thrown while showing off the fast life. Watch the “I Might ” video below.

 

 

Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017

20 photos Launch gallery

Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017

Continue reading #SharifDKingLive Shorty Ft. Juvenile Kidd Kidd – “I Might” (Video)

Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017

 

#FollowTheCrown :

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing

101.1 The Wiz , g unit , g-unit records , HIP-HOP , I Might , Juvenile , Kidd Kidd , King Sharif , King Sharif 7 to 12 , Kings Only , rap , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King Show , Shorty , VIDEO , wiz nation , wiz nation cincy , Wiz Nation Dot Com

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 20 hours ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 5 days ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 5 days ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 6 days ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 6 days ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 6 days ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 6 days ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 6 days ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 6 days ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 6 days ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 7 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 7 days ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 7 days ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 7 days ago
Photos