A “Smooth Operator” with Some “Hotline Bling:” Sade Shows Big Love for Drake

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 19 hours ago
Drake Performs At O2 Arena

Drake is currently in London for his “Boy Meets World” tour, and at his latest show, he got a visit from none other than Sade.

Drake posted an Instagram photo with the legendary songstress and his mother backstage at a recent show. The Internet lost its collective mind over the fact that he was even able to get a picture with the reclusive artist.

Sade has always been private about even the little details concerning her life when she’s not performing, so we didn’t even know she was a Drake fan!

Well, now we know, and we’re all jealous.

