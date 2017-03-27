A “Smooth Operator” with Some “Hotline Bling:” Sade Shows Big Love for Drake

Drake is currently in London for his “Boy Meets World” tour, and at his latest show, he got a visit from none other than Sade.
Drake posted an Instagram photo with the legendary songstress and his mother backstage at a recent show. The Internet lost its collective mind over the fact that he was even able to get a picture with the reclusive artist.
Sade has always been private about even the little details concerning her life when she’s not performing, so we didn’t even know she was a Drake fan!
Well, now we know, and we’re all jealous.
READ MORE: TheGrio.com
Article Courtesy of The Grio
First Picture Courtesy of Burak Cingi and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Instagram, Drake, and The Grio
Tweets and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and The Grio
St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]
26 photos Launch gallery
St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]
1.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 1 of 26
2.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 2 of 26
3.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 3 of 26
4.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 4 of 26
5.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 5 of 26
6.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 6 of 26
7.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 7 of 26
8.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 8 of 26
9.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 9 of 26
10.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 10 of 26
11.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 11 of 26
12.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 12 of 26
13.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 13 of 26
14.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 14 of 26
15.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 15 of 26
16.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 16 of 26
17.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 17 of 26
18.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 18 of 26
19.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 19 of 26
20.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 20 of 26
21.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 21 of 26
22.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 22 of 26
23.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 23 of 26
24.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 24 of 26
25.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 25 of 26
26.Source:Saint patrick's dayparty patrick 26 of 26
comments – Add Yours