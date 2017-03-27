A “Smooth Operator” with Some “Hotline Bling:” Sade Shows Big Love for Drake

is currently in London for his “Boy Meets World” tour, and at his latest show, he got a visit from none other than

Drake posted an Instagram photo with the legendary songstress and his mother backstage at a recent show. The Internet lost its collective mind over the fact that he was even able to get a picture with the reclusive artist.

Sade has always been private about even the little details concerning her life when she’s not performing, so we didn’t even know she was a Drake fan!

Well, now we know, and we’re all jealous.

There's only like 40 pictures of Sade in existence and Drake manages to get one lol incredible pic.twitter.com/a0lPs7Mbqn — Irv (@thisisIRV) March 21, 2017

