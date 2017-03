Cleveland Area Man Starts Crying Jordan Softball Team, Complete with Uniforms

For a solid one-and-a-half year run, Crying Jordan was the only thing as certain as death and taxes. When your favorite team, celebrity, or even a nation took a major L, you could expect the face of Michael Jordan to creep its way into your social media feeds.

After reaching a point of over-saturation, Crying Jordan disappeared from the spotlight for a bit. But one man is back to restore the unstoppable meme to its former glory. He even named his softball team after it.

Behold the Crying Jordan softball uniforms, a creation of Twitter user Brian Havrilla:

Uniforms for a softball team named the Crying Jordan's (via @brianhavrilla) pic.twitter.com/7RsGca9V7F — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 25, 2017

The apostrophe in the logo creates some confusion. Are we supposed to believe Crying Jordan owns this softball team, or is the team’s manager just riding the grammatical struggle bus? I would lean toward the latter, but he claims it’s the former.



