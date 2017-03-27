Meet T.I.’s “Alleged” Love Interest

It isn’t a secret that T.I. and Tiny’s relationship/marriage has been on the rocks as of recent. With rumors of living in separate homes, to filling for divorce, to many of T.I.’s “other women.” This news may come to a surprise or it may not, but the woman that Tiny has called out for recent shenanigans with her husband, Bernice Burgos.

Welp! It looks like Bernice has a few words about the “Passed around b***h” comment.

#PressPlay: #BerniceBurgos responds to #Tiny "pass around b*tch" comment 👀 (swipe for more) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 27, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

The only one that hasn’t spoke on the matters yet is T.I. This shall be interesting

