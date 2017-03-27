Meet T.I.’s “Alleged” Love Interest

It isn’t a secret that T.I. and Tiny’s relationship/marriage has been on the rocks as of recent. With rumors of living in separate homes, to filling for divorce, to many of T.I.’s “other women.” This news may come to a surprise or it may not, but the woman that Tiny has called out for recent shenanigans with her husband, Bernice Burgos.
TSR Staff: Kyle Anfernee : @Kyle.Anfernee It’s no secret that T.I. and Tiny are going their separate ways but one thing is for sure, Tiny isn’t worried about TIP's alleged side piece Bernice Burgos. _______________________________ Someone left a comment on Tiny’s page basically telling her to check this chick. _______________________________ “Bernice be all over your HUSBAND ig. You are a strong woman tameka ’cause I would’ve buss tip side his head with a bottle of Hennessy.” _______________________________ Tiny replied, _______________________________ “I ain’t losing no sleep over no pass around b*tch! Bless him & her too!” _______________________________ Tiny–Read More At TheShadeRoom.com
Welp! It looks like Bernice has a few words about the “Passed around b***h” comment.
The only one that hasn’t spoke on the matters yet is T.I. This shall be interesting