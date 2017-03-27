Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingLive Sean Kingston Ft. Vybz Kartel – Chance (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 1 hour ago
Sean Kingston Leaked his new “Chance” single featuring Vybz Kartel at the top of 2017. This time around Sean Kingston drops this video giving off the caribbean vibe as he moves closer to the reales of his Made In Jamaica Mixtape. Watch the video below.

 

 

