JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Fetty Wap Robbed and 3 Hospitalized

Written By: justash

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment
Fetty Wap Performs At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub In Las Vegas

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

There’s nothing like getting robbed in your own home town. That’s what happened to Fetty when he paid a visit to Patterson, NJ.

Sources close to the situation tell us Fetty had a chain and cash snatched while he was in Patterson, NJ. Law enforcement sources tell us cops were dispatched to Montclair Ave and Paxton Street around 5 AM over a fight with shots fired. Sure enough, they located 2 guys nearby with gunshot wounds — 1 was shot in the leg and another in his torso.

A 3rd man thought to be involved checked himself into Hackensack Medical Center soon after. Fetty is not one of the victims.

Law enforcement tells TMZ an investigation is underway into the shooting, but no robbery has been reported. It’s unclear whether Fetty was directly involved in the shootout.”  – TMZ

Lets just send a prayer up to anyone affected from these shootings.

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

ashmac , fetty was , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , Robbed , shooting , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Fetty Wap Robbed and 3 Hospitalized

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 1 hour ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 4 days ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 4 days ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 5 days ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 5 days ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 5 days ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 5 days ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 5 days ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 5 days ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 5 days ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 6 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 6 days ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 6 days ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 6 days ago
Photos