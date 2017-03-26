News
A Night Club Shooting In Cincinnati Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Wounded

Cincinnati police are looking for a shooter that began firing off inside a popular night club early Sunday morning, (March 26), leaving one dead and 14 hurt.

Shortly after 1 a.m. club goers said they heard the DJ call for security for about 10 minutes. The man said he then heard about 20 shots, CNN affiliate WLWT reported. To leave the club, some had to flee past injured people lying on the floor.

“It was just a lot of chaos, obviously, when the shots went off,” Cincinnati Police Department Capt. Kimberly Williams said. “People (were) just trying to get out of harm’s way.”
When the chaos settle, 27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes laid dead on the club floor. Several victims were undergoing surgery, Cincinnati Police Sgt. Eric Franz told CNN Sunday morning. Some victims even drove themselves to local area hospitals for treatment of injuries. Police do not have any suspects in custody at the moment but are interviewing witnesses.
“We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims,” Cincinnati Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said. “It’s going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate.”

“Saddened to learn about last night’s shooting in Cincinnati,” Ohio governor John Kasich tweeted. “Our prayers are with the victims and families of all of those involved.”I’ve instructed our administration to offer any assistance the state can provide.”

The incident is the worst mass shooting (for total number of victims) so far in 2017, according to Gunviolencearchive.com. There have been 71 in the US this year.
SOURCE: CNN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
