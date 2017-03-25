National
Police Chief Says DC Girls Are Not Missing But Are Runaways

NIGERIA-UNREST-KIDNAPPING

Source: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Getty

Over the past few weeks, social media has been in a uproar over the fact that young African American girls are coming up missing in our Nation’s Capital. Recently the DC Police Chief came out to say that he thinks that the girls are not missing but are actually runaways. Check out his speech below. Click here to hear his interview

