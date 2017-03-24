Would You Watch A Kardashian Cartoon???

As if the Kardashians aren’t animated enough, there are reports that Kris Jenner is going around Hollywood pitching an animated series starring her family.

TMZ reports that Jenner met with studio exec Harvey Weinstein to discuss the show, which would feature cartoon versions of her entire family, but not Caitlyn Jenner. She’s also eyeing a prime-time slot because, although it is animated, it is not intended for young audiences.

Fasho Thoughts:

Is Kris Jenner just looking for ways to keep America interested in seeing her family on TV?

At least if they’re animated, the Kardashian sisters can have their butts drawn as big as they’d like.

It’s not known exactly what the show will be like. Will it be an animated reality show? Or will it be a scripted show?

No thanks. I’ll stick with The Simpsons.