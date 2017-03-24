Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Would You Watch A Kardashian Cartoon???

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

As if the Kardashians aren’t animated enough, there are reports that Kris Jenner is going around Hollywood pitching an animated series starring her family.

TMZ reports that Jenner met with studio exec Harvey Weinstein to discuss the show, which would feature cartoon versions of her entire family, but not Caitlyn Jenner. She’s also eyeing a prime-time slot because, although it is animated, it is not intended for young audiences.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Is Kris Jenner just looking for ways to keep America interested in seeing her family on TV?
  • At least if they’re animated, the Kardashian sisters can have their butts drawn as big as they’d like.
  • It’s not known exactly what the show will be like. Will it be an animated reality show? Or will it be a scripted show?
  • No thanks. I’ll stick with The Simpsons.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

9 photos Launch gallery

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

Continue reading Would You Watch A Kardashian Cartoon???

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

a , cartoon , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Kardashian , Watch , Would , You

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 18 hours ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 19 hours ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 days ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 2 days ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 2 days ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 2 days ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 2 days ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 2 days ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 2 days ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 3 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 3 days ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 3 days ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 3 days ago
Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman…
 3 days ago
Photos