Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit On Ed Sheeran’s Hit Song

Sheeran decided to give the credit after fans noticed similarities between 'No Scrubs' and 'Shape Of You.'

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 6 hours ago
When fans and social media pointed out the similarities between Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shape Of You” and TLC’s 1999 smash “No Scrubs, Sheeran decided to do thing right thing and give the proper credit.

Ed Sheeran’s song “Shape Of You” has held its position at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 for a massive seven weeks, but despite the song’s popularity many fans were scratching their heads trying to figure out why the song doesn’t give any credit to one of TLC’s biggest hits, “No Scrubs.”

That all changed recently, as Sheeran made things right by adding the song’s songwriters Kandi Burruss and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris to the credits, according to the Huffington Post.

Sheeran decided to add Burruss and Tiny to the song credits after weeks of social media users noting the similarity between his track and TLC’s 1999 single “No Scrubs,” co-written by the two Xscape members and Kevin “She’kspere” Briggs, who was also given a writing credit. 

People pointed out that two lines in Sheeran’s song (”Boy, let’s not talk too much/ Grab on my waist and put that body on me”) have a comparable lyrical rhythm to lines in “No Scrubs” (”No, I don’t want no scrubs/ A scrub is a guy that can’t get no love from me”), according to Billboard.

Kandi and Tiny both posted on social media thanking Sheeran for the songwriting credit. Nice to see that he owned up to what’s right, but one has to wonder if he wasn’t questioned would the outcome have been the same?

 

