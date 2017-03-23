Beyonce Made A Cancer Patient Dreams Come True [VIDEO]

Beyonce surprised a Houston high school student on FaceTime.
Ebony Banks missed most of her senior year due to a dire diagnosis. She’s battled a rare, stage 4 cancer. Ebony’s high school hosted a special graduation ceremony for Ebony.
Reading between the lines, her prognosis looks pretty bleak.
So her friends jumped on social media with the hashtag using Ebony’s nickname #EbobMeetsBeyonce. They tagged the Houston TV stations, and Ellen DeGeneres and Tina Knowles. The word got to Beyonce, who didn’t disappoint.
A clip of their FaceTime got posted to Instagram. From her hospital bed, Ebony said “I love you, Beyonce” and she replied “I love you!” (The Hollywood Reporter)
Fasho Thoughts:
- When Beyonce called, Ebony must have thought she died and went to heaven.
- We all crave human connection. Call home today. Your mother will thank you.
- Cancer sucks.
- Who would be your “Make a Wish” FaceTime celebrity?
