Beyonce Made A Cancer Patient Dreams Come True [VIDEO]

Beyonce surprised a Houston high school student on FaceTime.

Ebony Banks missed most of her senior year due to a dire diagnosis. She’s battled a rare, stage 4 cancer. Ebony’s high school hosted a special graduation ceremony for Ebony.

Reading between the lines, her prognosis looks pretty bleak.

So her friends jumped on social media with the hashtag using Ebony’s nickname #EbobMeetsBeyonce. They tagged the Houston TV stations, and Ellen DeGeneres and Tina Knowles. The word got to Beyonce, who didn’t disappoint.

A clip of their FaceTime got posted to Instagram. From her hospital bed, Ebony said “I love you, Beyonce” and she replied “I love you!” (The Hollywood Reporter)

